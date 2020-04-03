Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the LED producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Cree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Charter Equity initiated coverage on Cree in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

CREE opened at $34.01 on Friday. Cree has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $69.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cree will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CREE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,125,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,402 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,647 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

