Critical Analysis: ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) vs. PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (NYSE:PBCO)

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

This table compares ICICI Bank and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICICI Bank $11.27 billion 2.26 $608.36 million $0.15 52.47 PEOPLES BK COMM/SH $22.08 million 1.38 $4.07 million N/A N/A

ICICI Bank has higher revenue and earnings than PEOPLES BK COMM/SH.

Volatility and Risk

ICICI Bank has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEOPLES BK COMM/SH has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.1% of ICICI Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of PEOPLES BK COMM/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ICICI Bank and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICICI Bank 8.62% 6.22% 0.61% PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 18.43% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ICICI Bank and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICICI Bank 0 0 0 1 4.00 PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ICICI Bank beats PEOPLES BK COMM/SH on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits. It also provides home, car, two wheeler, personal, gold, and commercial business loans, as well as loans against securities and other loans; business loans, such as working capital finance, term loans, collateral free loans, loans without financials, finance for importers and exporters, and secured loans for credit card swipes, as well as loans for new entities, and schools and colleges; and credit, debit, prepaid, travel, and corporate cards. In addition, the company offers life, health, travel, car, two wheeler, home, and student medical insurance products; pockets wallet; fixed income products; investment products, such as mutual funds, gold monetization schemes, and initial public offerings, as well as other online investment services; and farmer finance, tractor loans, and micro banking services, as well as other services to agri traders and processors, and agri corporates. Further, it provides portfolio management, trade, foreign exchange, locker, private and NRI banking, and cash management services; family wealth and demat accounts; commercial banking, investment banking, capital markets and custodial, project and technology finance, and institutional banking services, as well as Internet, mobile, and phone banking services. Additionally, the company offers securities investment, broking, trading, and underwriting services; and merchant banking, private equity/venture capital fund management, trusteeship, and pension fund management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network of 4,867 branches and 14,367 ATMs. ICICI Bank Limited was founded in 1955 and is based in Mumbai, India.

About PEOPLES BK COMM/SH

People's Bank of Commerce provides banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in Southern Oregon. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's personal loans consist of home equity loans and credit lines; consumer loans and credit lines comprising auto, recreational vehicle, boat, personal line of credit, and savings secured loans; and home lot and construction loans. Its business loan portfolio includes commercial loans comprising commercial real estate, equipment purchase, certificates of deposit and listed stock secured, commercial real estate construction, residential construction loans, and lines of credit; and small business/government loans. In addition, the company provides merchant services, online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, sweep accounts, debit and credit cards, and ATM cards. It operates six full-service branches in Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass, and Medford, Oregon. People's Bank of Commerce was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.