Critical Survey: NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) versus AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:AVMXY)

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) and AVITA MED LTD/S (OTCMKTS:AVMXY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NanoString Technologies and AVITA MED LTD/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies $125.57 million 6.74 -$40.70 million ($1.93) -11.84 AVITA MED LTD/S $5.51 million 118.31 -$24.75 million ($0.39) -20.23

AVITA MED LTD/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NanoString Technologies. AVITA MED LTD/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NanoString Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA MED LTD/S has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NanoString Technologies and AVITA MED LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies -32.41% -78.73% -30.12% AVITA MED LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AVITA MED LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of NanoString Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NanoString Technologies and AVITA MED LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 AVITA MED LTD/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.11%. AVITA MED LTD/S has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.74%. Given NanoString Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NanoString Technologies is more favorable than AVITA MED LTD/S.

Summary

AVITA MED LTD/S beats NanoString Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer and 360 gene expression, CAR-T characterization, protein immune profiling, neuropathology and neuro-inflammation gene expression, Mouse-AD, autoimmune disease gene expression, miRNA expression, and other gene expression panels. Further, the company offers nCounter based reagents that allow users to design customized assays; Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial genomics; and Hyb & Seq molecular profiling system to determine and analyze gene sequences within biological samples. It has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc, as well as strategic partnership with Bio-Techne Corp. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About AVITA MED LTD/S

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products for the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin. Its lead product, RECELL System, is used in the treatment of various skin defects, such as burns and plastic reconstructive procedures. The company also offers ReGenerCell for chronic wounds and ReNovaCell for the restoration of pigmentation. Avita Medical Limited is based in Valencia, California.

