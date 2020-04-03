CROAT Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $36,647.79 and approximately $185.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 77,174,990 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

