Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Cronos Group worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cronos Group by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cronos Group by 2,080.0% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cronos Group by 2,812.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 14.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRON. BidaskClub raised Cronos Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. MKM Partners raised Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $5.42 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

