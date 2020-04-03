Crowd Machine One Day Volume Tops $3,017.00 (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Crowd Machine has a total market cap of $126,236.07 and $3,017.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. One Crowd Machine token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, BitForex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.02628378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00197070 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00047287 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034260 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crowd Machine Token Profile

Crowd Machine was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 tokens. The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine. Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com.

Crowd Machine Token Trading

Crowd Machine can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Upbit, Bancor Network, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowd Machine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

