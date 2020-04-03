Crowdholding (YUP) Trading 82.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Crowdholding (CURRENCY:YUP) traded down 82.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Crowdholding has a total market capitalization of $7,285.26 and $21.00 worth of Crowdholding was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crowdholding has traded down 82.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Crowdholding token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $304.99 or 0.04510935 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00066421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036707 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014820 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010480 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Crowdholding Token Profile

YUP is a token. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Crowdholding’s total supply is 445,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,836,469 tokens. Crowdholding’s official website is www.crowdholding.com. Crowdholding’s official Twitter account is @crowdholding and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crowdholding is /r/Crowdholding and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Crowdholding is medium.com/@crowdholding.

Buying and Selling Crowdholding

Crowdholding can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowdholding directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowdholding should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowdholding using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

