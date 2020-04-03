Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Denis Oleary Sells 25,000 Shares

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.82. 4,555,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,790,477. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.89. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $103.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at $4,713,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Crowdstrike by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

