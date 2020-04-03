CrowdWiz Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. CrowdWiz has a market cap of $13,361.69 and approximately $42.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CrowdWiz has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One CrowdWiz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io.

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

