Crown (CRW) Hits Market Cap of $1.24 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, C-CEX and LiteBit.eu. Crown has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $2,654.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crown has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,816.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.90 or 0.03475221 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00763168 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014327 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000578 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,411,660 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Crown is crown.tech.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, CoinExchange, Braziliex and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

