Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Lake Street Capital

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. First Analysis cut Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cryolife from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cryolife from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of CRY stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $638.59 million, a P/E ratio of 411.35, a PEG ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. Cryolife has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Cryolife had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cryolife will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $253,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Killen Group Inc. raised its position in Cryolife by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Killen Group Inc. now owns 1,148,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cryolife by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,605,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,067 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cryolife by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 49,008 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cryolife by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cryolife by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 878,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 48,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

