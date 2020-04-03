Cryptaur Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $9,292.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.50 or 0.04498981 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00067408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036853 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014876 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010336 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003396 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,186,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.