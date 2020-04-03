CrypticCoin (CRYP) Price Reaches $0.0001

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. CrypticCoin has a total market cap of $164,381.83 and $1,010.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CrypticCoin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00485063 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00109971 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00088126 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002860 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002729 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYPTO:CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

