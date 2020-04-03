Crypto Sports (CSPN) Achieves Market Cap of $367,928.11

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $367,928.11 and $11,212.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001982 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00340632 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00420504 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00020175 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,813,483 coins and its circulating supply is 2,668,832 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.