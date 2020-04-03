Cryptocean Trading Down 5.8% This Week (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $905,918.79 and approximately $79,928.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002009 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00050764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.73 or 0.04529485 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00065932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036636 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014347 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010490 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

