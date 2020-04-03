Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00007329 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market capitalization of $31.18 million and approximately $80,077.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00051479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000707 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.74 or 0.04396973 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00066449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036694 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014745 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010754 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003367 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

