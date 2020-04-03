CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Tops One Day Volume of $82,663.00

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market cap of $13.56 million and approximately $82,663.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for about $23.28 or 0.00341460 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Escodex. During the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoVerificationCoin alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00422237 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018032 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006727 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 100.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000690 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000709 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

CryptoVerificationCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoVerificationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoVerificationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.