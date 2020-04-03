CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,055,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 193,935 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of CubeSmart worth $96,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.11%.

CUBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

