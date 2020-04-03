Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 22,806 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 343.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,437 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,806 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBCI opened at $34.02 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $164.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GBCI. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CFO Ron J. Copher bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,719.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler bought 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.20 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $242,137. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

