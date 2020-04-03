Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256,345 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 797,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after buying an additional 649,421 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 10,096.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 407,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 403,856 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,971,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,129,000 after buying an additional 314,518 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after buying an additional 314,312 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JEF opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

