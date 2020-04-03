Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,934 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

AIMC stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.80 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIMC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson purchased 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.34 per share, with a total value of $115,673.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,157.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson purchased 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $55,899.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,242.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

