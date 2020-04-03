Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of AlarmCom worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital raised their target price on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

In related news, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $3,463,910.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $846,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,317,628.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,865. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $36.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 194.90% and a net margin of 10.66%. AlarmCom’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

