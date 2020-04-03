Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,302 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 64,390 shares of company stock worth $1,670,328. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

NSA opened at $28.73 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSA. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

