Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Four Corners Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 87.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.