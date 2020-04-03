Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 34,010 Shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 475.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,010 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Avanos Medical worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,334,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,366,000 after purchasing an additional 752,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,983,000 after acquiring an additional 34,588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 325,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 189,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 334.1% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 255,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 196,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AVNS. TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Avanos Medical from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avanos Medical from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

AVNS stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Avanos Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $48.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.58 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.