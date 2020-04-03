Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,826 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,946,000 after buying an additional 621,114 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,176,000 after buying an additional 227,552 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 851,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,928,000 after buying an additional 217,617 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,104,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,378,000 after buying an additional 147,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,101,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,287,000 after buying an additional 141,666 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $171.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.40.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.55.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

