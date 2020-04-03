Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 29,929 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,929 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.18% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJRI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gregory Levin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Lynds bought 7,500 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $781,765 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $224.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average is $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $291.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

BJRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. CL King assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

