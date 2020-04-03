Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 36,030 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,030 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,325,000 after purchasing an additional 143,641 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 32,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WYND shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of WYND opened at $18.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.96. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.10.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 92.76%. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

