Curecoin Price Tops $0.0612 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Curecoin has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Curecoin has a market cap of $1.50 million and $10,238.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00599100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015272 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008064 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,474,326 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

