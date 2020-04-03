CyberMiles (CMT) Price Tops $0.0078

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One CyberMiles token can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Bithumb, CoinBene and Cobinhood. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and $3.28 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00598978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00029579 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000848 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00072025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006300 BTC.

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, CoinBene, Koinex, IDCM, LBank, Zebpay, Cobinhood, DragonEX, IDEX, Tokenomy, Binance, Bithumb, Bibox and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

