CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.50. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CytoDyn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered CytoDyn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYDY opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. CytoDyn has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of -0.96.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

