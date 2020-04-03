DA Davidson Cuts AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target cut by investment analysts at DA Davidson from to in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $107.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.76.

Shares of AME stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.61. 84,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,878. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 32.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 45,832 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,154,000 after purchasing an additional 41,160 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

