DA Davidson Lowers Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Price Target to $15.00

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 90.36% from the company’s previous close.

STRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of STRL stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. 10,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,878. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $254.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $346.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Messer acquired 12,000 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the second quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

