DA Davidson Trims PVH (NYSE:PVH) Target Price to

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target decreased by analysts at DA Davidson from to in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PVH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.57.

NYSE PVH traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,788. PVH has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $134.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

