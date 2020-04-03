DAD Achieves Market Cap of $10.84 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. DAD has a total market cap of $10.84 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAD has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.98 or 0.04426033 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00067083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036793 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014795 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010523 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003415 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,532,064 tokens. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAD’s official website is dad.one.

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

