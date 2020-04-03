DAD Chain (DAD) Hits One Day Volume of $851,736.00

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, DAD Chain has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One DAD Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on exchanges. DAD Chain has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $304.99 or 0.04510935 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00066421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036707 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014820 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010480 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003395 BTC.

DAD Chain Token Profile

DAD Chain (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain. DAD Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain.

DAD Chain Token Trading

DAD Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

