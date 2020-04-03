Dai (DAI) Hits One Day Volume of $3.39 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Dai has a market capitalization of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OasisDEX, Gate.io, YoBit and Kyber Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.76 or 0.02629120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00195578 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034342 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, OasisDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit, Kyber Network, DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

