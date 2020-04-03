Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Danone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

DANOY opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. Danone has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

