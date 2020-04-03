DAOstack Tops One Day Trading Volume of $240.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. DAOstack has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $240.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack token can now be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.02628378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00197070 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00047287 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034260 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack launched on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,188,082 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

