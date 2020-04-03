DAPS Coin Price Tops $0.0000 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One DAPS Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SWFT, Bitbox, STEX and Bitmart. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $1.84 million and $75,827.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00052744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.17 or 0.04491744 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00067678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036868 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010588 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003393 BTC.

DAPS Coin Token Profile

DAPS is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, SWFT, Bitbox, txbit.io and Bitmart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

