Dash (DASH) Price Hits $67.80 on Major Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Dash has a total market capitalization of $638.67 million and $575.29 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $67.80 or 0.01007983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Liquid, Upbit and OpenLedger DEX. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00044163 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000677 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,420,480 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, CoinExchange, ACX, Bittylicious, Koineks, WEX, Negocie Coins, YoBit, OpenLedger DEX, Tidex, Graviex, Coinsquare, Cryptopia, Bitinka, Bit-Z, SouthXchange, Iquant, WazirX, HBUS, OKEx, TradeOgre, Trade By Trade, Crex24, Coinsuper, Poloniex, Instant Bitex, BX Thailand, Bithumb, Coinroom, Braziliex, Bibox, xBTCe, B2BX, Coindeal, Bleutrade, Bittrex, ABCC, BTC Trade UA, LiteBit.eu, Kraken, Binance, Upbit, BitBay, LBank, Liqui, Bitbns, C2CX, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, ZB.COM, BiteBTC, C-Patex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, COSS, Bitsane, Bitfinex, Altcoin Trader, HitBTC, CoinEx, Gate.io, CryptoBridge, Indodax, Ovis, Kucoin, Liquid, Trade Satoshi, Bisq, LocalTrade, Coinrail, Huobi, Sistemkoin, Coinhub, Coinbe, Cryptomate, Tux Exchange, BitFlip, Kuna, Exmo, CEX.IO and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

