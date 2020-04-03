DATA (DTA) Hits One Day Volume of $107,178.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, DATA has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One DATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, IDEX and Huobi. DATA has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $107,178.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.46 or 0.02615742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00195297 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DATA

DATA was first traded on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. The official website for DATA is data.eco.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DDEX, IDEX, Kucoin, Bibox, Ethfinex and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

