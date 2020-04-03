DaTa eXchange Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,521.00 (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000707 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.08 or 0.04431878 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00067026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036813 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014886 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010633 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003427 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com.

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.