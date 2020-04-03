Datacoin (DTC) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Datacoin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $18,783.66 and approximately $43.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004042 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001170 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000517 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00048409 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.