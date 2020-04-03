Datawallet Price Reaches $0.0003 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Datawallet has a market cap of $119,432.43 and approximately $24,639.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, BitForex, Exmo and IDEX. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 55.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet launched on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, IDEX, Bibox, BitForex and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

