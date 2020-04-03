Datum (DAT) Price Up 9.1% This Week

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Datum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, COSS and Kucoin. Datum has a total market capitalization of $631,350.40 and $21,771.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datum has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.57 or 0.02604833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00194650 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 56.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034172 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datum is datum.org.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, COSS, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

