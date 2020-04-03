Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAY opened at $10.05 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $37.72.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLAY. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.59.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

