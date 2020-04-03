David A. Duffield Sells 407,442 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 407,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $50,013,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WDAY stock traded down $6.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,118,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.85.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Workday from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Workday by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,203,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,675,000 after buying an additional 186,403 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,203,000 after buying an additional 409,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,227,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Workday by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,209,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,891,000 after purchasing an additional 177,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Workday by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,308,000 after purchasing an additional 256,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

