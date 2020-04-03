DCC’s (DCCPF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DCCPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DCC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Monday.

DCCPF stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 969. DCC has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $90.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.52.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

