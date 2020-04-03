Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Acquires 52,849 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 4,037.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned about 0.24% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $1,695,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period.

PSQ traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.30. 3,393,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,276,124. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $31.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0448 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

